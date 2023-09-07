Zach Gentry 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we anticipate from Zach Gentry this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Pittsburgh Steelers TE and his season-long prospects.
Is Gentry on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Zach Gentry Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|13.20
|10.13
|-
|Overall Rank
|388
|535
|938
|Position Rank
|68
|104
|134
Similar Players to Consider
|Tanner Hudson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Kevin Rader 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Devin Asiasi 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Tre' McKitty 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Jeremy Ruckert 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Luke Farrell 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Zach Gentry 2022 Stats
- On a per-game basis, Gentry averaged 7.8 receiving yards on 1.4 targets a season ago.
- In Week 5 last season versus the Buffalo Bills, Gentry put up a season-high 4.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 43 yards.
- Gentry accumulated -0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, -4 yards, on one target -- in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, which was his poorest game of the year.
Rep Gentry and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Zach Gentry 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|4.0
|2
|2
|40
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|0.2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|4.3
|6
|5
|43
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|0.3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|0.8
|3
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|-0.4
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|2.3
|1
|1
|23
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.