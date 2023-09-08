The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .277 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 132 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (34.1%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those games (13.6%).

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (39.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 62 .283 AVG .270 .329 OBP .321 .419 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 38 RBI 39 50/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings