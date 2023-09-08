Keibert Ruiz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.
- Ruiz has recorded a hit in 73 of 116 games this season (62.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 39 games this season (33.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.4%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.252
|AVG
|.262
|.294
|OBP
|.329
|.379
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|25/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.31 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
