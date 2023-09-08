Mystics vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Dream (18-20), on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to break a nine-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (18-20).
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.
Mystics vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-5.5)
|162.5
|-205
|+170
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-5.5)
|162.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-9.5)
|162.5
|-240
|+175
|Tipico
|Mystics (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+160
Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Mystics have compiled a 17-20-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream have won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Washington has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
- A total of 14 out of the Mystics' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 37 times this season.
