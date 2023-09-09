How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
C.J. Abrams and Jason Heyward hit the field when the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Saturday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 129 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 608 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.454 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, Sept. 1, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Irvin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Johnny Cueto
|9/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/5/2023
|Mets
|L 11-5
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|José Quintana
|9/6/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Jose Butto
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-5
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|9/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Mitch Keller
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Mitch Keller
|9/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Johan Oviedo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.