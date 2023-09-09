C.J. Abrams and Jason Heyward hit the field when the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 129 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 608 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.454 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, Sept. 1, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets L 11-5 Home Patrick Corbin José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw 9/11/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray - 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Patrick Corbin Mitch Keller 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away MacKenzie Gore Johan Oviedo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.