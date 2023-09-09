When the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) go head to head against the Washington Nationals (63-78) at Nationals Park on Saturday, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Nationals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-225). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.43 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 72, or 63.2%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have an 18-7 record (winning 72% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have come away with 54 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious eight times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

