The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by surrendering just 3 points per game. The offense ranks 91st (23 points per game). Youngstown State has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 16th-best in total offense (471 total yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (195 total yards allowed per game).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Ohio State Youngstown State 380 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471 (23rd) 153 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (18th) 143 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (4th) 237 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (67th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 239 yards (239 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 60.6% of his passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, DeaMonte Trayanum, has carried the ball eight times for 57 yards (57 per game).

This season, TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards (47 per game).

Cade Stover has hauled in five receptions for 98 yards (98 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Julian Fleming has hauled in six receptions totaling 58 yards so far this campaign.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s two catches are good enough for 18 yards.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has racked up 130 yards (130 yards per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's also run for 22 yards with one touchdown.

Tyshon King has rushed for 111 yards on 11 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Da'Shaun Whatley has rushed for 59 yards on five carries with one touchdown.

Bryce Oliver leads his team with 65 receiving yards on five catches.

C.J. Charleston has totaled 47 receiving yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Latrell Fordham's two targets have resulted in two receptions for 24 yards.

