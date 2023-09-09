The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) hit the road to match up against the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Ole Miss ranks 28th in total defense this year (235 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 667 total yards per game. From an offensive angle, Tulane is accumulating 37 points per game (50th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FBS defensively (17 points given up per game).

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Ole Miss Tulane 667 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (62nd) 235 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (36th) 143 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (76th) 524 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (36th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 334 yards (334 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 36 rushing yards on four carries.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 60 yards on 13 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Tre Harris' leads his squad with 133 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of eight targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in six receptions totaling 111 yards so far this campaign.

Kyirin Heath's three grabs have turned into 48 yards.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 294 yards (294 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 93.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 39 yards (39 ypg) on 11 carries.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball eight times for 41 yards (41 per game).

Jha'Quan Jackson leads his team with 106 receiving yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has racked up 96 receiving yards (96 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Chris Brazzell II's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 53 yards (53 ypg) and one touchdown.

