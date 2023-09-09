Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +5000, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 9.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.
- Pittsburgh totaled 322.6 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in ), and it allowed 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.
- At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.
- As favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers went 5-6.
- The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.
- George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith registered 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
