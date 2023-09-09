The No. 6 USC Trojans (2-0) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Cardinal will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 29.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 69.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Stanford matchup.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-29.5) 69.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings USC (-29.5) 70 -6500 +2000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel USC (-29.5) 69.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico USC (-30) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

USC vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • USC has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites.
  • Stanford has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

USC & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

USC
To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800
To Win the Pac-12 +200 Bet $100 to win $200
Stanford
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

