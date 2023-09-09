The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FBS (38 points allowed per game), West Virginia has put up better results on offense, ranking 108th in the FBS by totaling 15 points per game. Duquesne has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks ninth-best in points per game (49) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (7).

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

West Virginia vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

West Virginia Duquesne 308 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390 (47th) 478 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 146 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 238 (15th) 162 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152 (75th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 162 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes this season. He's rushed for 71 yards (71.0 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

CJ Donaldson has 81 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 90 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of eight targets).

Kole Taylor has put together a 31-yard season so far, reeling in two passes on three targets.

Jaylen Anderson's two receptions have turned into 15 yards.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has recored 135 passing yards, or 135.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.8% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Taj Butts is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 104 yards, or 104.0 per game.

JaMario Clements has racked up 47 yards on seven carries.

Keshawn Brown's 71 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has two catches on two targets with one touchdown.

DJ Powell has put up a 57-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Alex Gochis has racked up 11 reciving yards (11.0 ypg) this season.

