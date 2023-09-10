At Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 10, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Bengals should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Bengals ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year. The Browns totaled 21.2 points per game offensively last year (18th in NFL), and they gave up 22.4 points per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Browns vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-2) Under (47.5) Bengals 27, Browns 18

Browns Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Browns.

Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Browns were an underdog by 2 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Cleveland games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Browns games averaged 43.2 total points last season, 4.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bengals Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Bengals were favored by 2 points or more 13 times last season, and covered the spread in nine of those matchups.

Cincinnati and its opponent combined to go over the point total in six of 16 contests last season.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 2.7 more than the average point total for Bengals games a year ago.

Browns vs. Bengals 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.1 20.1 28.7 18 24.1 21.8 Cleveland 21.2 22.4 22.5 20.8 20.1 23.9

