The Cleveland Browns' (0-0) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Sunday, September 10 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0). The matchup begins at 1:00 PM at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns went 7-10 in 2022 and failed to make the playoffs. They gave up 22.4 points per game (to rank 20th in the NFL) while scoring 21.2 per game (18th).

A year ago, the Bengals finished 12-4 before they were knocked out in the Conference Championship round of the playoffs. Offensively, they averaged 26.1 points per game (seventh in the league) while defensively allowing 20.1 (fifth).

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Illness Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Alex Wright DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jack Conklin OT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir-rest Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Boyd WR Toe Full Participation In Practice Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Out D'Ante Smith OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Browns Season Insights (2022)

The Browns ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

Cleveland put up 21.2 points per game offensively last year (18th in NFL), and it allowed 22.4 points per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Browns ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but they thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland ranked sixth in run offense (146.5 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (135 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Browns had the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at -1, forcing 20 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (eighth in NFL).

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2)

Bengals (-2) Moneyline: Bengals (-130), Browns (+110)

Bengals (-130), Browns (+110) Total: 47.5 points

