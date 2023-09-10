The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a clash of AFC North opponents.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights (2022)

Last year the Browns put up just 1.1 more points per game (21.2) than the Bengals gave up (20.1).

The Browns collected only 13.4 more yards per game (349.1) than the Bengals gave up (335.7) per matchup last year.

Last year Cleveland rushed for 39.9 more yards per game (146.5) than Cincinnati allowed per contest (106.6).

The Browns had 21 giveaways last year, while the Bengals had 24 takeaways.

Browns Home Performance (2022)

At home last season, the Browns scored more points (22.5 per game) than they did overall (21.2). They also allowed fewer points at home (20.8) than they did overall (22.4).

The Browns accumulated 361.4 yards per game at home (12.3 more than overall), and gave up 337.0 at home (5.8 more than overall).

At home Cleveland picked up more passing yards (203.1 per game) than overall (202.6). But it also gave up more passing yards (210.1 per game) than overall (196.2).

At home, the Browns picked up more rushing yards (158.3 per game) than they did overall (146.5). They also allowed fewer rushing yards at home (126.9) than they did overall (135.0).

At home, the Browns converted more third downs (41.2%) than they did overall (38.1%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (39.0%) than overall (39.5%).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh - ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.