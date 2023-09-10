How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in a clash of AFC North opponents.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Browns Insights (2022)
- Last year the Browns put up just 1.1 more points per game (21.2) than the Bengals gave up (20.1).
- The Browns collected only 13.4 more yards per game (349.1) than the Bengals gave up (335.7) per matchup last year.
- Last year Cleveland rushed for 39.9 more yards per game (146.5) than Cincinnati allowed per contest (106.6).
- The Browns had 21 giveaways last year, while the Bengals had 24 takeaways.
Browns Home Performance (2022)
- At home last season, the Browns scored more points (22.5 per game) than they did overall (21.2). They also allowed fewer points at home (20.8) than they did overall (22.4).
- The Browns accumulated 361.4 yards per game at home (12.3 more than overall), and gave up 337.0 at home (5.8 more than overall).
- At home Cleveland picked up more passing yards (203.1 per game) than overall (202.6). But it also gave up more passing yards (210.1 per game) than overall (196.2).
- At home, the Browns picked up more rushing yards (158.3 per game) than they did overall (146.5). They also allowed fewer rushing yards at home (126.9) than they did overall (135.0).
- At home, the Browns converted more third downs (41.2%) than they did overall (38.1%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (39.0%) than overall (39.5%).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
