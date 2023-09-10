Carter Kieboom vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .128 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is hitting .184 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- This year, Kieboom has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Nationals Players vs the Dodgers
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.087
|AVG
|.269
|.160
|OBP
|.296
|.087
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the left-hander threw three innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
