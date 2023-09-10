Donovan Peoples-Jones Week 1 Preview vs. the Bengals
Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has a good matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals conceded the 10th-most passing yards last season, 229.1 per game.
Peoples-Jones' stat line last year: 61 receptions, 839 receiving yards, three TDs, 49.4 yards per game (on 96 targets).
Peoples-Jones vs. the Bengals
- Peoples-Jones vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 79.8 REC YPG / REC TD
- Against Cincinnati last season, five players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass defense, the Bengals gave up a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.
- Against Cincinnati last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The Bengals were the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the pass last year. They yielded 229.1 passing yards per game.
- The Bengals' defense was ranked third in the NFL at 1.1 passing TDs conceded per game last season.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Receiving Props vs. the Bengals
- Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)
Peoples-Jones Receiving Insights
- Peoples-Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets in 62.5% of his games (10 of 16) last year.
- He averaged 8.7 yards per target last season (31st in NFL), picking up 839 yards on 96 passes thrown his way.
- Peoples-Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 17 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Peoples-Jones' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Panthers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|11 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|9/22/2022
|Week 3
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/31/2022
|Week 8
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
