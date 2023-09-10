The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Donovan Peoples-Jones hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones contributed with 61 receptions for 839 yards and three TDs last season on 96 targets. He put up 49.4 yards per contest.

Peoples-Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 17 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 11 6 60 0 Week 2 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Falcons 9 5 71 0 Week 5 Chargers 7 4 50 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 4 74 0 Week 7 @Ravens 6 6 71 0 Week 8 Bengals 4 4 81 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 9 5 99 0 Week 11 @Bills 6 5 61 1 Week 12 Buccaneers 4 2 16 0 Week 13 @Texans 3 3 44 0 Week 14 @Bengals 12 8 114 0 Week 15 Ravens 4 4 31 1 Week 16 Saints 5 1 2 0 Week 17 @Commanders 3 1 13 1 Week 18 @Steelers 4 2 42 0

