Will Harrison Bryant pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Think Bryant will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Harrison Bryant score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

Last season Bryant received 42 targets and turned them into 31 receptions for 239 yards and one TD (17.1 yards per contest).

Bryant had one touchdown catch last year (in 14 games).

Harrison Bryant Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 4 2 18 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 45 0 Week 4 @Falcons 6 4 18 0 Week 5 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 4 3 18 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 3 3 15 1 Week 11 @Bills 7 4 41 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 2 2 9 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 14 @Bengals 1 1 8 0 Week 15 Ravens 2 2 7 0 Week 17 @Commanders 3 2 19 0 Week 18 @Steelers 2 2 20 0

Rep Harrison Bryant with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.