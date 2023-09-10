Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.334), slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (154) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Thomas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with four homers.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 101 of 137 games this season (73.7%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (30.7%).

In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Thomas has an RBI in 51 of 137 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 76 of 137 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 68 .327 AVG .244 .365 OBP .305 .549 SLG .429 32 XBH 27 13 HR 11 45 RBI 32 61/13 K/BB 91/20 12 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings