Michael Chavis vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is batting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine games this year (28.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.200
|AVG
|.293
|.217
|OBP
|.356
|.289
|SLG
|.415
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|15/1
|K/BB
|14/4
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Yarbrough (6-6) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw three innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
