On Sunday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis is batting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Chavis has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (28.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.200 AVG .293
.217 OBP .356
.289 SLG .415
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 2
15/1 K/BB 14/4
0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Dodgers are sending Yarbrough (6-6) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw three innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
