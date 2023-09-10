The injury report for the Washington Mystics (18-21) ahead of their matchup with the New York Liberty (32-7) currently features three players on it. The matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10 from Barclays Center.

The Mystics are coming off of an 80-75 loss to the Dream in their most recent outing on Friday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 11.5 3.2 2.3 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10.0 7.0 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out For Season Knee 3.6 0.7 0.7

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.9 1.9 1.2

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES App, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

NBA TV, YES App, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes leads the Mystics in scoring (15.8 points per game), and averages 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She also puts up 2.1 steals (second in the league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud paces the Mystics in assists (6.2 per game), and posts 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tianna Hawkins tops the Mystics in rebounding (5.0 per game), and puts up 8.3 points and 1.4 assists. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elena Delle Donne gets the Mystics 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. She also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

