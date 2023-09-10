The New York Liberty (32-7) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Washington Mystics (18-21) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES App, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Liberty

Washington's 80.3 points per game are equal to what New York allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 12-8 when they shoot better than 42.2% from the field.

Washington is hitting 33.5% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is just 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 34% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mystics are 9-8 in games when the team makes more than 34% of their three-point shots.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 5.6 boards per contest.

Mystics Recent Performance

While the Mystics are averaging 80.3 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 78.9 points per contest.

In its past 10 games, Washington is allowing 76.7 points per game, compared to its season average of 80.7 points allowed.

The Mystics are making 8.9 treys per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (7.7). Likewise, they sport a better three-point percentage over their last 10 games (36.2%) compared to their season average from downtown (33.5%).

Mystics Injuries