Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (64-78) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (12-4) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (6-9).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Nationals have come away with 55 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 20-20 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (615 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule