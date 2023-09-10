When the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) take on the Washington Nationals (64-78) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds. A 10-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-9, 5.21 ERA)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -198 +164 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -200 +165 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+165) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $26.50 back.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 72, or 62.6%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 21-11 (65.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 55, or 43.3%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 20 of 40 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.