Going into their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (0-0), the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers' record was 9-8 in 2022, and they missed the playoffs. They averaged 18.1 points per game on offense (26th in the NFL) while giving up 20.4 per contest on defense (10th).

The 49ers were knocked out of the playoffs in the Conference Championship round last season after finishing 13-4. They scored 26.5 points per game (sixth in the league) while their defense allowed 16.3 (first).

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cameron Heyward DT Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Foot Questionable

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Mason RB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Ray-Ray McCloud WR Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Brock Purdy QB Elbow Full Participation In Practice George Odum S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jon Feliciano OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trent Williams OT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Charvarius Ward CB Heel Questionable Nick Bosa DL Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice George Kittle TE Groin Questionable Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tashaun Gipson S Back Limited Participation In Practice Oren Burks LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jake Moody K Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Steelers Season Insights (2022)

The Steelers put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and they ranked 13th defensively with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

On offense, Pittsburgh ranked 26th in the NFL with 18.1 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 10th in points allowed (330.4 points allowed per contest).

The Steelers totaled 200.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (24th in NFL), and they allowed 222.3 passing yards per game (19th) on the other side of the ball.

Pittsburgh totaled 121.9 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked ninth, surrendering 108.1 rushing yards per game.

The Steelers forced 23 total turnovers (14th in NFL) last season and turned it over 19 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, ninth-ranked in the NFL.

Steelers vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-2.5)

49ers (-2.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Steelers (+110)

49ers (-130), Steelers (+110) Total: 41.5 points

