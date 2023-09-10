The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Steelers Insights (2022)

The Steelers averaged just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the 49ers gave up (16.3) last season.

The Steelers collected 22 more yards per game (322.6) than the 49ers gave up per contest (300.6) last year.

Last season Pittsburgh racked up 121.9 rushing yards per game, 44.2 more than San Francisco allowed per outing (77.7).

Last year the Steelers had 19 turnovers, 11 fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (30).

Steelers Home Performance (2022)

The Steelers scored more points at home (19.9 per game) than they did overall (18.1) last year, and allowed fewer points at home (18.3 per game) than overall (20.4).

The Steelers accumulated fewer yards at home (319 per game) than they did overall (322.6), but also allowed fewer at home (304.9 per game) than overall (330.4).

At home, Pittsburgh picked up more passing yards (203.9 per game) than it did overall (200.6). It also gave up fewer passing yards at home (205.5) than it did overall (222.3).

At home, the Steelers picked up fewer rushing yards (115.1 per game) than they did overall (121.9). But they also gave up fewer rushing yards at home (99.4) than overall (108.1).

The Steelers converted 49.6% of third downs at home (4.7% more than overall), and conceded on 38.5% of third downs at home (0.9% less than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco - FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland - ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS

