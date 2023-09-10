How to Watch Steelers vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
We have more details below.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Steelers Insights (2022)
- The Steelers averaged just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the 49ers gave up (16.3) last season.
- The Steelers collected 22 more yards per game (322.6) than the 49ers gave up per contest (300.6) last year.
- Last season Pittsburgh racked up 121.9 rushing yards per game, 44.2 more than San Francisco allowed per outing (77.7).
- Last year the Steelers had 19 turnovers, 11 fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (30).
Steelers Home Performance (2022)
- The Steelers scored more points at home (19.9 per game) than they did overall (18.1) last year, and allowed fewer points at home (18.3 per game) than overall (20.4).
- The Steelers accumulated fewer yards at home (319 per game) than they did overall (322.6), but also allowed fewer at home (304.9 per game) than overall (330.4).
- At home, Pittsburgh picked up more passing yards (203.9 per game) than it did overall (200.6). It also gave up fewer passing yards at home (205.5) than it did overall (222.3).
- At home, the Steelers picked up fewer rushing yards (115.1 per game) than they did overall (121.9). But they also gave up fewer rushing yards at home (99.4) than overall (108.1).
- The Steelers converted 49.6% of third downs at home (4.7% more than overall), and conceded on 38.5% of third downs at home (0.9% less than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply.
