C.J. Abrams vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a triple in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Andre Jackson) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .250 with 22 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 82 of 131 games this season (62.6%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 131), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|63
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.316
|OBP
|.291
|.421
|SLG
|.410
|22
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|50/18
|K/BB
|53/7
|21
|SB
|20
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
