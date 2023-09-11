Ildemaro Vargas vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 41 of 70 games this year (58.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 70 games (34.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.242
|.292
|OBP
|.291
|.360
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|15
|8/5
|K/BB
|7/9
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 5.21 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
