Lane Thomas vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream:
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 154 hits and an OBP of .331, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 101 of 138 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.
- In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (51 of 138), with two or more RBI 20 times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 76 times this year (55.1%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.321
|AVG
|.244
|.358
|OBP
|.305
|.539
|SLG
|.429
|32
|XBH
|27
|13
|HR
|11
|45
|RBI
|32
|62/13
|K/BB
|91/20
|12
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Jackson (1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
