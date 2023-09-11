Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Pirates (-135). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 55, or 43%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 49-66 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of its 141 opportunities.

The Nationals are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 33-36 30-31 34-47 41-50 23-28

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.