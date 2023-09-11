On Monday, September 11, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (64-79) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Nationals have +110 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - PIT vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (9-13, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Pirates have gone 10-6 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 57.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have come away with 55 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 49 of 115 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

