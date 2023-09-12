Alex Call vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Call (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks while batting .193.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven in a run in 25 games this year (22.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.194
|AVG
|.191
|.288
|OBP
|.310
|.294
|SLG
|.284
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|37/24
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
