Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .329 this season while batting .259 with 40 walks and 50 runs scored.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in 82 of 130 games this year (63.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (26.9%).
  • In eight games this year, he has homered (6.2%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has driven in a run in 30 games this season (23.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.7%).
  • He has scored in 46 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Other Nationals Players vs the Pirates

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 63
.256 AVG .263
.322 OBP .336
.319 SLG .390
9 XBH 19
3 HR 5
19 RBI 21
41/18 K/BB 42/22
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 4.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
