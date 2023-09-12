The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .259.

Ruiz is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 64.2% of his games this season (77 of 120), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has an RBI in 41 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .251 AVG .266 .290 OBP .332 .383 SLG .445 18 XBH 19 6 HR 11 28 RBI 32 26/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings