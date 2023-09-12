The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Chavis has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).
  • In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Chavis has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.213 AVG .293
.229 OBP .356
.298 SLG .415
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 2
16/1 K/BB 14/4
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter (1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up just one hit.
  • In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.