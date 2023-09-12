Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) and the Washington Nationals (65-79) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bailey Falter (1-8) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-1) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 129 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (43.4%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won 46 of 103 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (624 total), Washington is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule