Nationals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) versus the Washington Nationals (65-80) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 13.
The Pirates will look to Colin Selby (2-1) versus the Nationals and Jackson Rutledge.
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Nationals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Nationals have won in 56, or 43.1%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 49 times in 114 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (625 total, 4.3 per game).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Dodgers
|L 8-5
|MacKenzie Gore vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 9
|Dodgers
|W 7-6
|Jake Irvin vs Bobby Miller
|September 10
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 11
|@ Pirates
|W 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Andre Jackson
|September 12
|@ Pirates
|L 5-1
|Joan Adon vs Bailey Falter
|September 13
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs Colin Selby
|September 14
|@ Pirates
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Mitch Keller
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|-
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
