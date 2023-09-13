How to Watch the Nationals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Jackson Rutledge, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 133 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Nationals' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Washington has scored 625 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.462 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rutledge will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-5
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/9/2023
|Dodgers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Bobby Miller
|9/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Yarbrough
|9/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-2
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Andre Jackson
|9/12/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Bailey Falter
|9/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Colin Selby
|9/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Mitch Keller
|9/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Wade Miley
|9/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Corbin Burnes
|9/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
