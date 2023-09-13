Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) will clash with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (65-80) at PNC Park on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Colin Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.64 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a record of 8-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (53.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 130 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 49-65 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

