At +6600, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 19 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 13.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the with 322.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.

Pittsburgh had a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +700 2 September 18 Browns - +1800 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +1800 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1400 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +25000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1400 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +5000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.