Entering this week's action, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Thursday, September 14 at Lincoln Financial Field, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

The Eagles enter this matchup following a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in their most recent outing.

The Vikings' last game was a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Gainwell RB Ribs Out James Bradberry CB Concussion Out Reed Blankenship S Ribs Out Fletcher Cox DT Ribs Questionable

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle Questionable Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Questionable Garrett Bradbury C Back Out

Eagles vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Eagles Season Insights (2022)

The Eagles excelled on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

Philadelphia owned the seventh-ranked defense last year (20.2 points allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 28.1 points per game.

The Eagles sported the ninth-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (241.5 passing yards per game), and they were better defensively, ranking best with just 179.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Philadelphia was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by totaling 147.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked 16th on defense (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Eagles forced 26 total turnovers (seventh in NFL) last season and turned it over 19 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the third-best in the league.

Vikings Season Insights (2022)

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, the Vikings had more success on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by averaging 361.5 yards per game.

With 25.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season, Minnesota had to lean on its eighth-ranked offense (24.9 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

The Vikings sported the sixth-ranked passing offense last season (263.8 passing yards per game), and they were worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Minnesota compiled 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 20th, allowing 123.1 rushing yards per contest.

With 25 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Vikings' +2 turnover margin ranked 12th in the league.

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-6.5)

Eagles (-6.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-275), Vikings (+220)

Eagles (-275), Vikings (+220) Total: 49 points

