The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will send Mitch Keller and Josiah Gray, respectively, to the mound when the two squads play on Thursday at PNC Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.7%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won 37 of its 81 games, or 45.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 69 of its 144 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 34-38 30-31 35-49 42-51 23-29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.