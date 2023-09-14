Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) will go head to head against the Washington Nationals (65-81) at PNC Park on Thursday, September 14 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 191 strikeouts, Mitch Keller will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Pirates have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-9, 4.23 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.13 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 18 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Pirates have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.7%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 37 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 3-7.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

