Barbora Krejcikova (No. 13 ranking) will take on Danielle Collins (No. 43) in the semifinals of the San Diego Open on Friday, September 15.

Collins is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Krejcikova, who is +105.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 57.4% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Danielle Collins +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +240 Odds to Win Tournament +160 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 38.5% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Krejcikova eliminated No. 20-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-4, 6-3.

Collins advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday.

Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.3 games per match and won 55.7% of them.

Krejcikova has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.

Collins has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.1% of the games.

On hard courts, Collins has played 35 matches and averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Krejcikova and Collins have not matched up against each other since 2015.

