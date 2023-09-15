West Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Harrison County, West Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Fairmont Senior High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
