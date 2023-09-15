The New York Liberty and Washington Mystics are battling in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-9.5) 163.5 -485 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 163.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-9.5) 163.5 -550 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
  • The Mystics have won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 21 times.
  • New York has covered the spread six times this season (6-9 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Washington is 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 38 times this season.
  • In the Mystics' 38 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

