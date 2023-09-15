Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (65-82) at 8:10 PM (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (7-4) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 20 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (631 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule