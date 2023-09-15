The Milwaukee Brewers versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Willy Adames and Lane Thomas.

The favored Brewers have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +155. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.4%, of the 132 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won 25 of its 51 games, or 49%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 69 of 145 chances this season.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 8-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 34-39 30-32 35-49 42-52 23-29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.