Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 135 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 631 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.457 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home - José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.