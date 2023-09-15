UTSA vs. Army: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 15
The Army Black Knights (1-1) will look to upset the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Army matchup in this article.
UTSA vs. Army Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
UTSA vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-8.5)
|45.5
|-375
|+290
|DraftKings
|UTSA (-9)
|45.5
|-360
|+285
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-9.5)
|45.5
|-385
|+300
|Tipico
|UTSA (-11)
|-
|-
|-
UTSA vs. Army Betting Trends
- UTSA has not won against the spread this season in two chances.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Army has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
UTSA & Army 2023 Futures Odds
|UTSA
|To Win the AAC
|+500
